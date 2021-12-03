Russia, China Step Up Orbital Attacks as Biden Fumbles Space Force Mission

As Russia and China ramp up space attacks targeting American assets in orbit, defense experts believe that Space Force, the newest branch of the military, is uniquely positioned to defend U.S. interests on the battlefield beyond the atmosphere — but only if the service is utilized properly.
Former President Donald Trump created the Space Force on Dec. 20, 2019 as a separate branch within the Department of the Air Force that was tasked with defending national security interests from above.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin