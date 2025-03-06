Military Deployed to Southern Border Amid Rising Cartel Threats

The U.S. military has deployed additional forces to the southern border in response to escalating threats from Mexican drug cartels, including the potential use of explosive-laden drones against Border Patrol agents.
The deployment, which includes elements of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, marks a significant escalation in border security operations.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.