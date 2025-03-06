WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern border | cartels | military | immigration | trump administration | drones

Military Deployed to Southern Border Amid Rising Cartel Threats

U.S. Army soldiers stringing razor wire near the port of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border in Donna, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 07:39 AM EST

The U.S. military has deployed additional forces to the southern border in response to escalating threats from Mexican drug cartels, including the potential use of explosive-laden drones against Border Patrol agents.

The deployment, which includes elements of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, marks a significant escalation in border security operations.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The U.S. military has deployed additional forces to the southern border in response to escalating threats from Mexican drug cartels, including the potential use of explosive-laden drones against Border Patrol agents.
southern border, cartels, military, immigration, trump administration, drones
980
2025-39-07
Friday, 07 March 2025 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved