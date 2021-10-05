×
Sinema Bathroom Harassment Downplayed by Biden, Progressives

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaking at a meeting of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Aug. 4, 2021. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA via AP)

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:07 AM

President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to downplay liberal activists' weekend harassment of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., saying the stunning videotaped bathroom confrontation was "part of the process" and "happens to everybody," further inflaming an issue that's entangled Democrats on all levels — from the grass roots to the White House.

The incident with Sinema occurred Sunday as protesters, who also filmed and posted a video of the encounter, badgered the senator about her steadfast opposition to Biden's $3.5 trillion economic recovery plan. The activists hounding Sinema, who was interrupted as she taught a class at Arizona State University, became so aggressive that the lawmaker fled into a toilet stall. Even inside the bathroom, protesters continued to harangue her — and shoot video, with the clip being viewed nearly 5 million times on Twitter by Monday.

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:07 AM
