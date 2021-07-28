Simone Biles' Olympic Pullout May Start a Trend

Jaws dropped when Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles — one of the highest-profile Americans competing in Japan — shockingly underperformed her vault and then benched herself for the remainder of the Tokyo Olympics team finals on Tuesday because she "wasn’t in the right headspace" to compete.

The reaction was similar last month when Tennis star Naomi Osaka — who was ousted from the Olympics with a third round loss on Tuesday — stunned fans by withdrawing from the French Open due to what she said was a battle with anxiety and depression. She had earlier told tournament officials that she wouldn’t do post-match press conferences because of questions that "bring doubts to our mind."