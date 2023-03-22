Silicon Valley Bank Gave $70 Million for 'Social Justice'

Before it was shuttered by federal regulators after a bank run, records show that the failed Silicon Valley Bank donated more than $70 million to various "social justice" initiatives that sought to advance the Black Lives Matter agenda.

The Claremont Institute's Center for the American Way of Life created a database tracking corporate contributions and pledges from 2020 to the present that goes to the Black Lives Matter movement or a related cause that advances one or more aspects of BLM's agenda.