×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: shatner | blue origin | space | bezos | branson | musk

Shatner's Suborbital Shot Heralds New Space Age for Civilians

NS-18 crew member, "Star Trek" actor William Shatner speaks to the press at the New Shepard rocket landing pad on Oct. 13, 2021, in the West Texas region. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 15 October 2021 07:20 AM

William Shatner’s brief Wednesday rocket ride to space — to boldly go where fewer than 600 men and women have gone before — helped kick open the door to the true final frontier for the average person, giving the masses a glimpse of a future where defeating Earth’s gravity is considered commonplace.

While the 10-minute trip aboard billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket wasn’t quite akin to commanding the Starship Enterprise, Shatner, the 90-year-old Canadian actor who famously played Capt. James Tiberius Kirk on the popular "Star Trek" TV series, has now officially flown in space.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
William Shatner's brief Wednesday rocket ride to space - to boldly go where fewer than 600 men and women have gone before - helped kick open the door to the true final frontier for the average person...
shatner, blue origin, space, bezos, branson, musk
834
2021-20-15
Friday, 15 October 2021 07:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved