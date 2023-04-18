×
Tags: senate | ufo | hearing | pentagon | uap | spy balloon

Senate UFO Hearing: 7 Questions That Need Answering

An unexplained object is seen as it is tracked while soaring high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 07:09 AM EDT

Nearly a year after the first congressional hearing on UFOs in half a century, a bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday will hear from a defense official who warned of the threat to America posed by mysterious floating objects just weeks before the Air Force downed a Chinese spy balloon and several other suspicious aerial devices.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, is set to testify before the Senate Subcommittee on Emerging Threats, and Capabilities at 10:30 a.m.

A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday will hear from a defense official who warned of the threat to America posed by mysterious floating objects just weeks before the Air Force downed a Chinese spy balloon and several other suspicious aerial devices.
