Senate UFO Hearing: 7 Questions That Need Answering

Nearly a year after the first congressional hearing on UFOs in half a century, a bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday will hear from a defense official who warned of the threat to America posed by mysterious floating objects just weeks before the Air Force downed a Chinese spy balloon and several other suspicious aerial devices.

Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, is set to testify before the Senate Subcommittee on Emerging Threats, and Capabilities at 10:30 a.m.