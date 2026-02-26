Senator Demands Records on Biden Trans Policy

Senate Republicans, led by Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, are digging deeper into what they say was the Biden administration's collusion with a transgender organization to "promote chemical and surgical mutilation of children based on politics."
Cassidy demanded in a letter a bevy of information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to obtain past communications and documents between former Biden officials and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin