WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: senate | republicans | biden administration | transgender | health group | collusion

Senator Demands Records on Biden Trans Policy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 March 2026 06:30 AM EST

Senate Republicans, led by Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, are digging deeper into what they say was the Biden administration's collusion with a transgender organization to "promote chemical and surgical mutilation of children based on politics."

Cassidy demanded in a letter a bevy of information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to obtain past communications and documents between former Biden officials and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Senate Republicans are digging deeper into what they say was the Biden administration's collusion with a transgender organization to "promote chemical and surgical mutilation of children based on politics.
senate, republicans, biden administration, transgender, health group, collusion
898
2026-30-06
Friday, 06 March 2026 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved