Dems Face Criticism Over Pennsylvania Senate Recount

The Pennsylvania Senate race finally concluded late Thursday afternoon when Democratic candidate Bob Casey conceded to Republican Senator-elect David McCormick, ending a contentious two-week recount threat. However, critics say the prolonged fight by Democrats to continue the recount despite slim chances of altering the outcome highlights systemic abuses in election protocols.



The Supreme Court ruled Monday that undated and misdated mail-in and absentee ballots would not be counted by any of the state’s boards of elections, including counties where Democratic officials had previously chosen to defy the high court's orders. Nonetheless, Democratic election officers in Philadelphia, Centre, Bucks, and Montgomery counties had moved to count the ballots, triggering a legal standoff.



While McCormick maintained a consistent lead — initially by more than 30,000 votes — Democrats pushed the contest into an automatic recount, arguing that tens of thousands of outstanding provisional and mail-in ballots could still make the race competitive. The Department of State had announced the recount last week after McCormick’s lead fell within the half-percentage-point threshold. However, Casey’s concession Thursday ended the uncertainty, acknowledging the futility of further challenges.



Republican supporters and commentators have expressed frustration with Democratic actions throughout the process.



“Democrats, who supposedly accept election results, don’t believe the rules apply to them — and are happy to ignore courts if they don’t like the decisions,” conservative commentator Larry Elder told Newsmax. “Just as President Biden ignored the Supreme Court when it ruled against his student loan forgiveness scheme, Pennsylvania Democrats ignored the courts and counted illegally cast votes anyway.”



The dispute centered on undated or misdated ballots, which state Republicans argued were explicitly prohibited under Pennsylvania law and Supreme Court precedent. Democratic officials countered by citing broader constitutional questions about voter disenfranchisement, though their actions sparked accusations of legal defiance.



Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, drew national attention for her remarks during a vote last week, where she openly acknowledged her intent to violate the law in order to provoke judicial review. “People violate laws anytime they want,” she said. “For me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it.”



Conservative activist Charlie Kirk called for a federal investigation into Pennsylvania's election practices, describing Democratic efforts as an attempt to undermine electoral integrity. “Democrats are flagrantly attempting to manipulate the system,” Kirk said. “This is an opportunity to demand accountability and secure the vote in Pennsylvania.”



Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, sought to defend local election officials, citing confusion and a lack of clear directives. “I expect all county election officials to adhere to this ruling and all the applicable laws governing our elections,” Shapiro said. “Any insinuation that our laws can be ignored or do not matter is irresponsible and damages faith in our electoral process.”



McCormick’s campaign echoed these frustrations, calling the recount a waste of time and taxpayer money. Elizabeth Gregory, McCormick’s communications director, noted that the Department of State estimated the recount cost at $1 million, which ultimately confirmed what election analysts had projected days earlier.



Since 2000, recounts have rarely altered outcomes. Of 36 recounts, only three resulted in a change of winner, and none overturned margins as significant as McCormick's lead.



Though the race has finally ended, the legal and political tensions surrounding it are likely to fuel ongoing debates over election integrity and ballot security in Pennsylvania and beyond.

