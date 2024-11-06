WATCH TV LIVE

Second Amendment: Balancing Gun Rights, Public Safety

A customer looks at guns in EJB's Gun Shop in Capitol Heights, Maryland. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 November 2024 07:51 AM EST

The Second Amendment's promise of Americans' "right to keep and bear Arms" has evolved from a defense against tyranny into a cornerstone of modern debates over public safety, gun violence, and personal freedom.

Originally aimed at empowering citizens and state militias, it now sits at the heart of heated debates over gun violence and public safety. While critics, particularly from liberal circles, argue that stricter gun control is essential to curbing violence, supporters contend that merely focusing on firearm ownership ignores the real problem.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

