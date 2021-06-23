SCOTUS Has a Chance to Reverse 50 Years of Abortion Law

For nearly 50 years, pro-life advocates have waited for their perfect storm: the right case that poses the right question to a right-leaning Supreme Court, a confluence activists hope could mean the overturning of Roe v. Wade — and the time could be now.

The high court will soon take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case centered around a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, which directly challenges parts of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that found access to abortion was a constitutional right.