SCOTUS Has a Chance to Reverse 50 Years of Abortion Law

For nearly 50 years, pro-life advocates have waited for their perfect storm: the right case that poses the right question to a right-leaning Supreme Court, a confluence activists hope could mean the overturning of Roe v. Wade — and the time could be now.
The high court will soon take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case centered around a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, which directly challenges parts of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that found access to abortion was a constitutional right.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin