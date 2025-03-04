Supreme Court Appears 'Skeptical' Over Mexico's Suit Against Gunmakers

The U.S. Supreme Court's sharp questioning during oral arguments over Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against American gunmakers suggests the case faces steep legal obstacles — highlighting the broader protections that have long shielded the firearms industry from liability.

At the heart of the case is the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a 2005 law that prevents lawsuits against gun manufacturers when their products are used in crimes. Mexico argues that American gunmakers knowingly contribute to cartel violence by marketing weapons designed to appeal to traffickers, but justices across the ideological spectrum appeared skeptical that the claims could overcome the statute's protections.