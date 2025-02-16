WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: school shootings | legislation | parkland | prevent | eagles act | bipartisan | violence

Bipartisan Legislation Linked to Parkland Shooting Reintroduced

People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at a cross after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP)

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 07:17 AM EST

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate have again introduced legislation they say will help prevent acts of mass violence, including school shootings.

Called the Eagles Act, the legislation was first introduced in 2019 in response to a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead and remains one of the deadliest school shootings in the nation's history.

2025-17-18
Tuesday, 18 February 2025 07:17 AM
