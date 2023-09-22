×
Could Saudi Arabia Develop a Nuclear Weapon?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will look to acquire one, too. (Getty Images)

Friday, 22 September 2023 07:52 AM EDT

Iran's continued quest to obtain a nuclear weapon has forced longtime regional rival Saudi Arabia to consider going nuclear as well.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom's de facto leader who's often referred to as MBS, told Fox News that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will look to acquire one, too.

Friday, 22 September 2023 07:52 AM
