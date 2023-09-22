Could Saudi Arabia Develop a Nuclear Weapon?

Iran's continued quest to obtain a nuclear weapon has forced longtime regional rival Saudi Arabia to consider going nuclear as well.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom's de facto leader who's often referred to as MBS, told Fox News that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia will look to acquire one, too.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.