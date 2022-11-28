×
Respect for Marriage Act Hurts Religious Groups

Monday, 28 November 2022 07:25 AM EST

With the Respect for Marriage Act – which recognizes same-sex marriage at the federal level – seemingly poised for easy passage in the Senate, critics are warning that, if the bill becomes law, it will "put a giant target on the backs of institutions and people of faith."

After 12 Republicans joined with all 50 Democrats to invoke cloture on the legislation earlier this month, the Senate is set to soon vote on the act, which will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) passed under former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. That act defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

Monday, 28 November 2022 07:25 AM
