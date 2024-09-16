WATCH TV LIVE

Casualty Figures in Russo-Ukraine War Hard to Estimate, Let Alone Verify

Monday, 16 September 2024 07:45 AM EDT

The exact number of Russian casualties in the Russo-Ukrainian War is a closely guarded secret in Moscow. Estimates range from just under 70,000 to nearly 700,000.

Russia has remained silent about the number killed, and experts say the battlefield conditions make it hard to verify, or even estimate, casualties.

Monday, 16 September 2024 07:45 AM
