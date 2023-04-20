Russia, UK Spy Plane Fiasco Could Have Sparked NATO War

New details about a Russian fighter pilot's potentially catastrophic mistake while trailing a British spy plane over the Black Sea last September shows just how easily current global tensions could escalate into a full-blown world war, military analysts say.
Leaked Pentagon documents that circulated earlier this month shed light on an incident in which a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fired a missile at a U.K. surveillance plane in international airspace, near Russian-occupied Crimea.
