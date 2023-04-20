×
Tags: russia | spy | u.k. | surveillance plane | nato | black sea | war

Russia, UK Spy Plane Fiasco Could Have Sparked NATO War

A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet takes part in the tactical flight drills of the mixed aviation unit of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense of the Southern Military District in Krasnodar region, Russia. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 07:29 AM EDT

New details about a Russian fighter pilot's potentially catastrophic mistake while trailing a British spy plane over the Black Sea last September shows just how easily current global tensions could escalate into a full-blown world war, military analysts say.

Leaked Pentagon documents that circulated earlier this month shed light on an incident in which a Russian Su-27 fighter jet fired a missile at a U.K. surveillance plane in international airspace, near Russian-occupied Crimea.

