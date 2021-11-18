Russia's Reckless Anti-Satellite Test Could Signal 'Open Season on American-Led World Order'

Russia's recent anti-satellite weapons test — which created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk and posed a grave threat to the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station — was approved as a form of political signaling amid the current Ukraine crisis, national security experts say.
Analysts believe that it is no coincidence that Russia conducted its test just days after U.S. intelligence sounded the alarm to NATO about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine.
