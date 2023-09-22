Mexico May Again Be Providing Safe Haven for Russian Spies

Moscow's decision to relocate a contingent of its expelled European diplomats to Mexico City amid worldwide blowback stemming from the invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns that Russian personnel south of the U.S. border are engaged in more than merely strengthening ties between the Kremlin and Mexico's government.

Considering Mexico City's history as a haven for spies masquerading as Russian diplomats during the Cold War, geopolitical analysts say it isn't surprising to see Moscow boost its presence in Mexico as relations between the U.S. and Russia fall ever lower.