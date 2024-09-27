WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | china | arctic | war

Russia, China, Target US in Race for the Arctic

By    |   Friday, 27 September 2024 07:51 AM EDT

Rogue nations and bad actors are assembling on the world stage to ratchet up tensions for the United States. Russia flies fighters and bombers and sails ships and submarines near Alaska. This summer the Chinese joined them. Now the United States has sent 130 troops and mobile ballistic launchers to a remote island in the Aleutian Islands in response. 

For a relatively unpopulated and remote area of the world, there’s a seemingly disproportionate and growing interest in it.

John Rossomando

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Rogue nations and bad actors are assembling on the world stage to ratchet up tensions for the United States. Russia flies fighters and bombers and sails ships and submarines near Alaska. This summer the Chinese joined them. Now the United States has sent 130 troops and...
russia, china, arctic, war
1102
2024-51-27
Friday, 27 September 2024 07:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved