After DeSantis Launch, Trump Could Return to Twitter 'Soon'

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deciding to turn to the power of social media by launching his presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces, political strategists predict the move could lure former President Donald Trump back to the platform that he made politically relevant.

Despite the glitchy rollout that started more than 20 minutes late as the live audio room repeatedly crashed and suffered from issues with echo, experts say DeSantis' decision to utilize a platform that Trump successfully used throughout his presidency to communicate directly with his supporters and shape the news cycle proves that Twitter will play an integral role throughout the 2024 election.