×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | donald trump | twitter | presidential campaign | social media | return

After DeSantis Launch, Trump Could Return to Twitter 'Soon'

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweets about a Twitter Spaces event he will be hosting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 24. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 26 May 2023 07:33 AM EDT

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deciding to turn to the power of social media by launching his presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces, political strategists predict the move could lure former President Donald Trump back to the platform that he made politically relevant.

Despite the glitchy rollout that started more than 20 minutes late as the live audio room repeatedly crashed and suffered from issues with echo, experts say DeSantis' decision to utilize a platform that Trump successfully used throughout his presidency to communicate directly with his supporters and shape the news cycle proves that Twitter will play an integral role throughout the 2024 election.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deciding to turn to the power of social media by launching his presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces, political strategists predict the move could lure former President Donald Trump back to the platform that he made politically relevant.
ron desantis, donald trump, twitter, presidential campaign, social media, return
805
2023-33-26
Friday, 26 May 2023 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved