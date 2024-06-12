WATCH TV LIVE

Republicans Push Defense Budget Expansion

Donald Trump's potential return to the White House could signal a significant boost in defense spending. (Getty Images)

Should Donald Trump return to the White House in January and the GOP keeps the House of Representatives and take control of the Senate, a significant increase in defense spending could be on the table.

Former Veterans Administration Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax that he anticipates that Trump could use the Defense Production Act to put the U.S. on a prewar or wartime defense production footing.

