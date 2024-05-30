Restorative Justice Practices Are 'CRT of Discipline' in Schools

The school year may be winding down, but parents are concerned that a controversial discipline policy that a growing number of school districts have incorporated into their official code of conduct won't be dismissed with the final bell.

Parents Defending Education, a grassroots organization that tries to expose concepts it finds objectionable that kids are being taught in school, recently published a report on 650 school districts in nearly every state that are using "restorative practices" or "restorative justice" to handle behavioral issues in the classroom.