Despite Defectors, GOP Continues Fight Against Unionizing PRO Act

Republicans are issuing dire warnings about the union-friendly Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act despite some in their own party supporting the measure that was introduced last week.

The controversial act, which was floated during the three previous congresses but failed to find enough legislative support to pass, is a "radical bill that caters to union leaders and ignores the free will of workers," House Republicans said in a March 6 news release issued by the Committee on Education and Workforce.