Fight to Repeal Obamacare 'Very Much Alive' Despite SCOTUS Ruling

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 01 July 2021 07:17 AM

Despite the Supreme Court stepping in to save Obamacare three times in a decade, experts agree the healthcare law is not immune from future legal challenges.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled, 7-2, to toss out a lawsuit — filed by a group of 18 Republican-led states and two individuals — that attempted to completely repeal the 2010 law formally known as the Affordable Care Act.

