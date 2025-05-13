WATCH TV LIVE

Trojan Plane? Trump's Qatari Jet Gift Sparks Ethics, Security Alarms

President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 15 May 2025 07:57 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's decision to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 luxury aircraft from the royal family of Qatar has sparked national scrutiny and international speculation. The lavish plane — dubbed a "palace in the sky" — is intended for temporary U.S. government use and, according to reports, will later be transferred to Trump's presidential library foundation.

The president has emphasized that the aircraft is not for his personal use, stating publicly that he has no intention of flying on it after leaving office. The claim was aimed at distancing himself from accusations of self-dealing, but critics from across the political spectrum, including some of his own supporters, remained unconvinced.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

