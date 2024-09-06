Public Dollars for Private Schools Benefits Teachers

While the National Education Association and other unions decry the ever-expanding use of tax dollars for private schools, numerous studies show doing so is a financial boon to their members.
"Teacher unions have fiercely fought public policy measures (e.g., vouchers, tuition tax credits) that might increase the proportion of students attending private schools," argue Richard Vetter and Joshua Hall in a study published by Springer.com.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin