Activists Descending on Chicago; 1968 Memories Rekindled

A protester holds a sign reading "Outlaw Joe, impeach" as others wave Palestinian flags during a protest on the eve of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Aug.18.

Monday, 19 August 2024 08:13 AM EDT

Thousands of activists vowing protests on everything from U.S. support for Israel to those seeking "economic justice" are converging on Chicago this week, threatening the image of a united Democratic National Convention and the Harris-Walz campaign message of "joy."

With parallels such as the Democrats having their incumbent president ushered out of the race and turning to their vice president, memories of the 1968 Chicago riots at the DNC are being rekindled.

John Rossomando

Monday, 19 August 2024 08:13 AM
