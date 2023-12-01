Pro-Palestinian Protesters Dampen Holiday Cheer

Anti-Israel, Pro-Palestinian protesters continue to act like grinches by trying to steal the spotlight at holiday festivities and causing major disruptions as Americans get into the Christmas spirit at parades, tree lighting ceremonies, and shopping malls.

While those tuning in at home to the 91st annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting on Wednesday were treated to a mix of music and merry moments, those in attendance with their families had to contend with hundreds of protesters, who clashed with cops and chanted derogatory slogans.