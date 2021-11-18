Pro-Life Movement Prepares for Future of Abortion Policy Post-Dobbs Decision

Pro-life groups are planning for the very different policy landscape that may present itself after the Supreme Court rules in the highly anticipated case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is centered around a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks — and the outcome of which could result in a complete upending of a half-century of high court precedent on abortion.

Oral arguments surrounding the question of whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional are scheduled to begin on Dec. 1. Though a decision isn't expected until later in the court's term, pro-life advocates are gearing up for the possibility that policymaking on abortion could ultimately be returned to the states.