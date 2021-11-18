×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | Supreme Court | pro life | abortion | scotus | dobbs v jackson

Pro-Life Movement Prepares for Future of Abortion Policy Post-Dobbs Decision

(Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 18 November 2021 07:42 AM

Pro-life groups are planning for the very different policy landscape that may present itself after the Supreme Court rules in the highly anticipated case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is centered around a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks — and the outcome of which could result in a complete upending of a half-century of high court precedent on abortion.

Oral arguments surrounding the question of whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional are scheduled to begin on Dec. 1. Though a decision isn't expected until later in the court's term, pro-life advocates are gearing up for the possibility that policymaking on abortion could ultimately be returned to the states.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Pro-life groups are planning for the very different policy landscape that may present itself after the Supreme Court rules in the highly anticipated case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization...
pro life, abortion, scotus, dobbs v jackson
1047
2021-42-18
Thursday, 18 November 2021 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved