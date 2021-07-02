×
Tags: China | Russia | press | media | freedom

US Media Largely Ignores 'Deteriorating' Press Freedoms Worldwide

Finn Lau seen holding the special edition during the farewell to Apple Daily. A group of former Apple Daily Hong Kong journalists joined force to produce a special edition to raise awareness of the end of press freedom in Hong Kong in response to the recent shut down of the publication due to the national security law. (Hesther Ng / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

By    |   Friday, 02 July 2021 07:14 AM

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper was shuttered, and senior journalists and editors were arrested as China cracked down on the popular publication critical of the Chinese Communist Party, while, in Russia, homes of journalists who reported on corruption allegations against President Vladimir Putin and his allies were raided.
Across the globe, news reporters are finding it increasingly difficult to do their jobs as governments crack down on press freedoms through legislation, censorship, and intimidation tactics.

platinum
