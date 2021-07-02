US Media Largely Ignores 'Deteriorating' Press Freedoms Worldwide

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper was shuttered, and senior journalists and editors were arrested as China cracked down on the popular publication critical of the Chinese Communist Party, while, in Russia, homes of journalists who reported on corruption allegations against President Vladimir Putin and his allies were raided.
Across the globe, news reporters are finding it increasingly difficult to do their jobs as governments crack down on press freedoms through legislation, censorship, and intimidation tactics.
