Hail to the (Hottest) Chief — Trump 3rd Sexiest President

If things get boring at your holiday gatherings this week, try this:
"Hey everybody! We all know President Abraham Lincoln was the first to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday, right? But I bet you didn't know he is also … the ninth-sexiest U.S. president!"
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin