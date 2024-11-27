WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: presidents | sexy | donald trump | celebrities | thanksgiving

Hail to the (Hottest) Chief — Trump 3rd Sexiest President

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 07:17 AM EST

If things get boring at your holiday gatherings this week, try this:

"Hey everybody! We all know President Abraham Lincoln was the first to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday, right? But I bet you didn't know he is also … the ninth-sexiest U.S. president!"

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Abraham Lincoln edged out Bill Clinton in the top 10 of a recent ranking by online gambling company BetUS, which scored the top 200 sexiest male celebrities in the world and separately scored U.S. presidents.
presidents, sexy, donald trump, celebrities, thanksgiving
718
2024-17-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved