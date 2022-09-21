×
Tags: popefrancis | vladimirputin | russia | ukraine

Pope Thinks Putin Is Ill, World War III Has Started

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 21 September 2022 05:10 PM EDT

Pope Francis sees Russia's war on Ukraine as the beginning of World War III and has little hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back down anytime soon, a top Vatican source tells Newsmax.

The Vatican believes Putin is more likely to escalate his war upon the West, and that the use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 05:10 PM
