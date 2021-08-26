×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: politicians | pets | voters

Politicians Prop Up Pets to Win Over Voters

President Bill Clinton's cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

By    |   Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:34 AM

Politicians have long used their four-legged family members to help win over voters – but from ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to President Joe Biden, the recent history of pooch PR has proven problematic when the cameras aren’t around.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Politicians have long used their four-legged family members to help win over voters - but from ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to President Joe Biden, the recent history of pooch PR has proven problematic when the cameras aren't around. On Thursday, expect to see your social media feed...
politicians, pets, voters
906
2021-34-26
Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved