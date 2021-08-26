Politicians Prop Up Pets to Win Over Voters

Politicians have long used their four-legged family members to help win over voters – but from ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to President Joe Biden, the recent history of pooch PR has proven problematic when the cameras aren’t around.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin