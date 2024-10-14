WATCH TV LIVE

Polarized Rhetoric Historically Linked to Attacks on US Leaders

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 07:41 AM EDT

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan, and the assassination attempts on Donald Trump share a troubling commonality: all occurred amid periods of intense political polarization and inflammatory rhetoric.

While the attackers' motivations varied and were often rooted in personal issues, the broader social environment — charged with divisive rhetoric — may have indirectly contributed to these violent acts. Exploring the role of political rhetoric in shaping these atmospheres is crucial to understanding the conditions that foster such extreme violence.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
