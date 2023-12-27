Philippines Shipyard Becomes Rally Point to Deter China

Could the Philippines present an opportunity for allies in the region to come together and effectively deter the increasing Chinese aggression?
It would have seemed a preposterous proposition even a few years ago.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin