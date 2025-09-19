WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pew research | survey | religion | red states | blue states | donald trump

When It Comes to Faith, Red States Dominate

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 08:51 AM EDT

It's called the Bible Belt for a reason.

A survey comparing all 50 states on how religious their residents are shows that Southern states have a much higher percentage of people who consider themselves "highly religious" than the vast majority of the country, according to a study conducted by Pew Research Center.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A survey comparing all 50 states on how religious their residents are shows that Southern states have a much higher percentage of people who consider themselves "highly religious" than the vast majority of the country, according to a study.
pew research, survey, religion, red states, blue states, donald trump
910
2025-51-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 08:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved