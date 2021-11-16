Peter Navarro: 'Quarterback' Pence Fumbled Trump Election Challenge

Former President Donald Trump’s strategy to challenge several state results in the 2020 election was born of a Thanksgiving Day strategy session and inspired by a historic football maneuver — but with the play in motion, the designated “quarterback,” Vice President Mike Pence, fumbled the ball near the goal line, according to former top Trump adviser Peter Navarro.

Navarro, who served as an assistant to the president and the director of trade and manufacturing policy, recounted the tense six weeks from Thanksgiving 2020 to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in an interview with Newsmax that expanded upon the detailed account from his book, “In Trump Time: My Journal of America’s Plague Year.” The book, which was released Nov. 2, has already hit the bestseller list.