Buttigieg Scandals Worse Than What Sank Trump Official

A propensity for using taxpayer-funded jets and military aircraft is what made former Trump administration official Tom Price the shortest-serving Secretary of Health and Human Services in history, after flight expenditures topping $1 million led to his resignation from the job – but the same standards don't appear to apply to current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

While a taste for private jets and an internal report finding he wasted $341,000 was seemingly all it took to force Price from his position, Buttigieg has managed to stay in his role despite racking up bills for flying privately multiple times, including at least once with his husband, all while his department faces a string of scandals ranging from repeated commercial flight snafus to ongoing supply chain disruptions.