Pentagon Adds UFO Office, but Disclosure Could Still Prove Alien Concept

The government has yet to reveal potential explanations — worldly or other — for many of the unidentified aircraft that military pilots have seen zipping past them in the skies over the U.S. for years, but in a sign of just how serious the issue is finally being taken, a new department dealing with the mysterious objects now has a home in the Pentagon.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced plans to streamline the collection and analysis of all reports of UFOs — the more commonly known acronym for what the military officially terms Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAPs — through a new office: the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.