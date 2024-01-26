Former UFO Chief Reveals What's Behind Mysterious Sightings

The former Pentagon department chief charged with investigating mysterious aerial phenomena has revealed that many of the weird incidents reported in the sky are likely due to encounters with advanced tech – and not objects from another world.
During a recent episode of the "In the Room with Peter Bergen" podcast, Sean Kirkpatrick, who was the government's top UFO hunter from July 2022 until the end of December 2023, said he found no evidence of aliens while serving as leader of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.
