Tags: pentagon | ufo | advanced tech | uaf | military

Former UFO Chief Reveals What's Behind Mysterious Sightings

An unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked soaring high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 26 January 2024 07:24 AM EST

The former Pentagon department chief charged with investigating mysterious aerial phenomena has revealed that many of the weird incidents reported in the sky are likely due to encounters with advanced tech – and not objects from another world.

During a recent episode of the "In the Room with Peter Bergen" podcast, Sean Kirkpatrick, who was the government's top UFO hunter from July 2022 until the end of December 2023, said he found no evidence of aliens while serving as leader of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

Friday, 26 January 2024 07:24 AM
