×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Donald Trump | pennsylvania | trump | senate

Which 'Friend of Donald' Will Trump Back in Pennsylvania Senate Primary?

In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Sean Parnell walks through people gathered at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 June 2021 11:52 AM

By far, the most oft-heard question among the 650-plus conservative activists gathered at the 32nd annual Pennsylvania Leadership Council last weekend was: "Who will Donald Trump support for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022?"

The question was a lot more complex than it sounds, as many of the participants in the Keystone State’s version of the national Conservative Political Action Conference readily agreed.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Who will Donald Trump support in Pennsylvania for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2022? The question is a lot more complex...
pennsylvania, trump, senate
419
2021-52-16
Wednesday, 16 June 2021 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved