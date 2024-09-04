Police Department Warns EVs 'Not Patrol Cars of Future'

It appears the police department in South Pasadena, California, should have made a phone call to its neighbors a few hours up the coast before electrifying its entire fleet of patrol vehicles.

Heralded in late July by The Associated Press for its decision to become the first city in the nation to replace is entire patrol fleet with EVs, the police department just outside of Los Angeles used its own money and a grant to shell out $4 million for 20 Teslas for patrol and administrative duties.