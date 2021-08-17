Parents Fighting to Stop Liberal 'Woke Kindergarten' From 'Indoctrinating' Schoolkids

As fringe progressive ideologies work their way into mainstream education, moms and dads have been on the frontlines trying to beat back the advance — including in Virginia’s Fairfax County, where parents say radical Woke Kindergarten lessons were promoted for teachers and elementary school-aged students.

One of the video clips titled "Safe," which was posted on the website for Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences as a part of a summer learning program for second graders, included the message, "I feel safe when there are no police," and displayed images of Black Lives Matter activists.