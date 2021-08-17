×
Parents Fighting to Stop Liberal 'Woke Kindergarten' From 'Indoctrinating' Schoolkids

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 07:41 AM

As fringe progressive ideologies work their way into mainstream education, moms and dads have been on the frontlines trying to beat back the advance — including in Virginia’s Fairfax County, where parents say radical Woke Kindergarten lessons were promoted for teachers and elementary school-aged students.

One of the video clips titled "Safe," which was posted on the website for Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences as a part of a summer learning program for second graders, included the message, "I feel safe when there are no police," and displayed images of Black Lives Matter activists.

