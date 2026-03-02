WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: operation epic fury | iran | war | government | future

After the Strikes, Iran Faces Its Defining Test

(AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 March 2026 06:40 AM EST

The coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran, called Operation Epic Fury, hit hard and decisively.

By every measurable military standard, the operation was a success.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
After Operation Epic Fury, who will rule Iran? And what type of constitution will the Iranian people ultimately choose? Will it be a constitutional republic like the U.S.? Or a constitutional monarchy?
operation epic fury, iran, war, government, future
856
2026-40-03
Tuesday, 03 March 2026 06:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved