Tags: online dating | scams | catfish

Pandemic Exacerbated Online Dating Scams, Love-Seekers Lost Millions

A young woman walks past a billboard advertisement for the dating app Tinder. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:07 AM

Facing the reality of being alone during the coronavirus pandemic caused many singles to turn to internet dating websites – but not all online connections turn into real-world love affairs and many hopefuls learned the hard way that internet appearances can be deceiving.

In fact, online romance scams cost the lovelorn a record $304 million in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Database shows that over the past three years, people have reported losing more money to dating scammers than any other type of fraud.

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:07 AM
