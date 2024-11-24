WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nuclear energy | smr | small modular reactors

Small Modular Reactors Are the Nuclear Rage, but Are They Ready?

An aerial view of the construction site of Linglong-1 (ACP-100), the world's first onshore commercial small modular reactor (SMR) in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, Hainan Province of China. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 December 2024 07:40 AM EST

A leading consultancy, Bain and Company is painting a dire energy picture in the United States, saying that the late 2022 breakthrough in generative Artificial Intelligence and the ensuing data center boom "blindsided" utilities just as demand was also rising because of "repatriated manufacturing, industrial policy, and vehicle electrification."

Bain added that "U.S. energy demand could outstrip supply within the next few years" and that meeting demand would require utilities to boost annual generation by up to 26% by 2028.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

