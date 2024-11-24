Small Modular Reactors Are the Nuclear Rage, but Are They Ready?

A leading consultancy, Bain and Company is painting a dire energy picture in the United States, saying that the late 2022 breakthrough in generative Artificial Intelligence and the ensuing data center boom "blindsided" utilities just as demand was also rising because of "repatriated manufacturing, industrial policy, and vehicle electrification."

Bain added that "U.S. energy demand could outstrip supply within the next few years" and that meeting demand would require utilities to boost annual generation by up to 26% by 2028.