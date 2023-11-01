November Watch: Veterans, Turkeys, Shopping

The final days of a few extra minutes of daylight – before the clocks are set back – aren't the only things to be grateful for this month.
November is also the time to give thanks to those who served on Veterans Day and to go around the Thanksgiving table and share what everyone in the family is grateful for.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.