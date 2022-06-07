×
Tags: north korea | south korea | short-range | missiles | military exercise

South Korean Response to North Korea's Missile Blitz a 'Welcome Change'

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, on June 5. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 07:06 AM

North Korea ratcheted up its already-provocative 2022 behavior on Sunday, launching eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations toward the sea in under an hour, an onslaught that finally drew a South Korean response – which may signal a change in the relationship between the neighbors.

Even though the tests are believed to have set a single-day record for North Korean ballistic launches, Far East experts say the barrage of missiles fired off in just a 35-minute span was likely part of a military exercise to test their capability of launching simultaneous attacks during wartime and not necessarily a move designed merely to aggravate the United States, as previous launches have been.

platinum
