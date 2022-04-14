Is North Korea About to Test Another Nuclear Weapon?

With the start of North Korea’s annual Day of the Sun holiday — honoring the birthday of founder Kim Il Sung — just hours away, foreign affairs analysts expect an explosive addition to this year’s festivities: a nuclear weapons test.

Experts are growing increasingly concerned that North Korea soon will conduct a nuclear weapons test, marking the Hermit Kingdom’s first since Sept. 3, 2017, the heart of the “fire and fury” crisis between dictator Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump.